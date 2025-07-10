Those Claiming 'Cultural Invasion' In Kashmir Echo TRF Line: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : ​In a sharp and unequivocal message, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ​T​hursday issued a stern warning to those whom he accused of spreading misinformation and communal narratives that threaten the hard-won peace in ​J​ammu & Kashmir.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025' exhibition and public outreach initiative in Srinagar, LG Sinha took aim at individuals making claims that“guests are spoiling the culture” of J&K and alleging a“demographic invasion” and rise in alcoholism - statements he said echo the narrative of terror outfit TRF.

“This is the similar narrative as of terror outfit TRF,” the Lieutenant Governor said, referring to 'The Resistance Front', a banned terror outfit.“I appeal to those making such statements to stop peddling such a narrative. We have already lost many innocent lives due to similar statements in the past,” he asserted, drawing a direct line between fear-mongering rhetoric and past acts of violence in the region.

The LG's remarks come amid a renewed push by the administration to foster communal harmony, attract investment, and provide platforms for youth, entrepreneurs, and marginalized communities. Highlighting the damage such statements can do, LG Sinha reminded the gathering of the importance of truth, accountability, and civic responsibility.

Reiterating his commitment to justice for victims of terror, he noted the misuse of SRO-43-a government employment scheme meant for families affected by militancy.“Instead of those who were entitled, the killers were granted jobs under SRO-43. This injustice will not go unpunished,” he said, assuring action against those who manipulated the scheme for personal or political gain.

Read Also LG Manoj Sinha Joins Ashura Procession in Srinagar LG Orders Reopening of 16 Tourist Spots Shut Post Pahalgam Attack

Celebrating a Transforming J&K

The 'Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025' initiative, inaugurated at a grand event in Srinagar, aims to build bridges between citizens and the administration by showcasing achievements in governance, innovation, and welfare schemes. Calling it a celebration of India's growth and the transformation of Jammu & Kashmir, LG Sinha said,“Within 6 years, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has written a new history of J&K.”

He painted a vibrant picture of a region in transformation: from stone pelting to pens, from shutdowns to international conferences, from joblessness to startups and entrepreneurship.“It's a new J&K where our youth are achieving new heights in innovation and research. The slogans of separatism have been replaced with the hum of factories, the bustle of tourists, and the laughter of the people.”

LG outlined how J&K's economy has doubled in recent years and how institutions like J&K Bank have transitioned from deep losses to significant profits. He emphasized the government's commitment to inclusivity, noting progress in empowering women, farmers, marginalized communities, and youth.

“The next 22 years can be golden years for Jammu and Kashmir in the journey of Amrit Kaal, provided we give the new generation a chance to shape this development narrative,” LG Sinha stated. He expressed hope that youth from the region would soon participate in cutting-edge fields like space research.

The ongoing three-day mega event features interactive exhibitions, skill zones, live demonstrations, expert talks, and showcases of local success stories. Central government ministries and premier institutions like ISRO, ICMR, ICAR, and the Ministry of MSME are participating, offering hands-on exposure and learning to students, entrepreneurs, and the public.

He encouraged school and college students to visit in large numbers, stressing the role of youth in continuing the positive transformation of the region.“This event is not just an exhibition-it is a platform to inspire, educate, and unite,” he said.

The 3-day long event will feature interactive Exhibitions from central ministries, PSUs, institutions, and national boards; Live Demonstrations & Hands-on Experiences for students and visitors; Workshops, Seminars & Expert Talks on topics like innovation, sustainability, and government support; Skill Zones, career guidance sessions, and youth empowerment modules and showcase of local success stories and integration of local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana, DC Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Director, Tarmeh Events Tarun Jain, officials from Central departments and UT Administration, prominent citizens, innovators, entrepreneurs and youth in large numbers were present.