Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Scope Technologies Corp

Scope Technologies Corp


2025-07-10 03:11:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:49 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announces the appointment of Andrew Knight as Vice President of Product. Mr. Knight brings nearly two decades of experience leading cross-functional development, outsourcing, and business initiatives at top-tier technology firms including Microsoft and Electronic Arts. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading down one cent at $0.35.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN10072025000212011056ID1109786422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search