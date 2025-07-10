403
Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Name In Lead Para.
KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA)
Crown Prince condoles with Saudi King over royal's passing
KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable of condolences to his brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, over the demise of Princess Bazah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness the Crown Prince prayed for the Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on Princess Bazah's soul and lodge her in paradise, and grant solace and patience to the honorable royal family. (end)
