Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To United Arab Emirates

President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To United Arab Emirates


2025-07-10 03:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on July 10, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by UAE Minister of Justice Abdulla bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

MENAFN10072025000195011045ID1109786357

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search