Italy To Support Restoration Of Six Cultural Heritage Sites In Central Odesa
“This is a clear signal from the Italian government regarding the restoration of six significant cultural heritage sites in Odesa. An agreement has been signed for a substantial amount, which will allow for the rehabilitation of monuments located in the very heart of the city,” Tochytskyi said.
He emphasized that this is further confirmation that Ukraine is not alone in its struggle to preserve its culture and identity.“The circle of partners will continue to grow,” the minister added.
The total aid package of €45 million will be distributed among various cultural heritage sites.Read also: Ukraine, Italy sign Rome Manifesto to protect cultural heritage during war
Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, noted that the project includes the restoration of two locally significant sites and four of regional significance. Specifically, these are the Odesa Regional Philharmonic, Odesa Fine Arts Museum (Potocki Palace), Museum of Western and Eastern Art (Abaza Palace), and Odesa Literary Museum. The plan also provides for the restoration of administrative buildings classified as architectural monuments.Read also: Ukraine Recovery Conference brings together nearly 5,000 participants in Rome
According to Kiper, the list of sites in need of restoration was proposed by the Ukrainian side, while Italy selected the final projects from this list.
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for Italy's support in the restoration of Odesa.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
