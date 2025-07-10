MENAFN - GetNews)



"Experience Nine Inch Nails live in 2025 at the lowest prices! Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for discounts on all seating levels. Secure your tickets today and enjoy an unforgettable industrial rock tour without breaking the bank!"Get the lowest prices on Nine Inch Nails 2025 tour tickets at CapitalCityTickets! Choose from all seating levels to find the perfect spot for your budget. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock exclusive savings on your purchase. Whether you want front-row excitement or affordable upper-level seats, now is the time to secure your tickets. Don't miss out-buy your discounted Nine Inch Nails tickets online today!

Nine Inch Nails, the Grammy-winning industrial rock pioneers, are hitting the road for their 2025 "Peel It Back" world tour, their first major tour since 2022. Fans can score the cheapest Nine Inch Nails concert tickets using promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets to experience Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' intense live performances. Known for their dark, provocative sound and electrifying stage presence, Nine Inch Nails promise a must-see show with special guest Boys Noize on select dates. This article covers how to get affordable tickets, the 2025 North American tour schedule, and the band's top hit singles that will dominate the setlist.

Buy Cheapest Nine Inch Nails Tickets Online Now

Why Nine Inch Nails' 2025 Peel It Back Tour Is Unmissable

Formed in 1988 by Trent Reznor in Cleveland, Ohio, Nine Inch Nails (NIN) redefined industrial rock with their debut album Pretty Hate Machine (1989) and later classics like The Downward Spiral (1994). With over 30 million records sold, two Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance (“Wish” and“Happiness in Slavery”), and a 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, NIN's influence is undeniable. The Peel It Back Tour, supporting their upcoming 2025 film score for Tron: Ares, will feature their signature blend of raw energy, dark orchestral melodies, and cutting-edge visuals. Fans on Bandsintown praise NIN's“invigorating” live shows, making this tour a bucket-list event for rock enthusiasts.

How to Get the Cheapest Nine Inch Nails Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

CapitalCityTickets is your go-to source for affordable Nine Inch Nails tickets. Here's how to secure the lowest prices:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Browse the full inventory of 2025 Peel It Back Tour tickets at CapitalCityTickets.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Use CITY10 at checkout to unlock additional savings on already competitive prices.

Act Fast for High-Demand Shows : Venues like Madison Square Garden and the United Center are selling out quickly, so grab tickets early.

Shop the Secondary Market : As a trusted secondary marketplace, CapitalCityTickets offers tickets at lower prices than primary sellers like Ticketmaster, with a 100% guarantee and support at 855-514-5624 (7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST).

Using CITY10, fans can enjoy NIN's visceral performances without overspending. Ticket prices start as low as $54 for select shows, like Oakland Arena, making CapitalCityTickets a top choice for deals.

Nine Inch Nails 2025 North American Tour Dates

The North American leg of the Peel It Back Tour runs from August to September 2025, hitting major arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada. Below is the confirmed schedule based on announcements from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and NIN's official site. Check CapitalCityTickets for updates, as additional dates may be added.

8/06 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

8/08 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

8/10 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

8/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

8/14 – Maverik Center – West Valley City, UT

8/15 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

8/17 – Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN

8/19 – United Center – Chicago, IL

8/22 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

8/23 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/26 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

8/27 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

8/29 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

8/31 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH

9/02 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

9/05 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

9/06 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

9/09 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

9/10 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

9/12 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

9/13 – Dickies Arena – Forth Worth, TX

9/16 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

9/18 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Save Big on Nine Inch Nails Tickets with Promo Code

Nine Inch Nails' Top Hit Singles to Expect Live

NIN's setlists are a masterclass in industrial rock, blending aggressive anthems with haunting melodies. Based on recent performances, like their 2022 Columbus show, and their discography, here are the top singles likely to feature in the 2025 tour, as noted on platforms like TicketSmarter and X posts:

“Closer” (The Downward Spiral, 1994): This Hot 100 hit (#41) is a provocative classic, known for its iconic synth riff and raw energy, a staple in every NIN setlist.

“Head Like a Hole” (Pretty Hate Machine, 1989): A breakout single that defined NIN's early sound, reaching #28 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, it ignites crowds with its rebellious intensity.

“The Hand That Feeds” (With Teeth, 2005): Peaking at #31 on the Hot 100, this politically charged track is a live favorite for its driving rhythm and singalong chorus.

“Wish” (Broken EP, 1992): A Grammy-winning Best Metal Performance track, its ferocious energy and #25 Alternative Songs peak make it a mosh-pit essential.

“Hurt” (The Downward Spiral, 1994): Known for Johnny Cash's cover, this emotional masterpiece is a haunting closer, often paired with stunning visuals in live shows.

Fans can also expect tracks like“March of the Pigs,”“Survivalism” (Year Zero, 2007), and“Every Day Is Exactly the Same” (With Teeth, 2005), with potential new material tied to Tron: Ares. Shows typically last 2–2.5 hours, featuring Boys Noize's electronic opening sets and NIN's immersive production.

Tips for Scoring Cheap Nine Inch Nails Tickets

Use Promo Code CITY10: Apply CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets to maximize savings on every ticket purchase.

Choose Smaller Markets: Shows in cities like Nashville or Austin may have lower prices than New York or Los Angeles, with get-in prices as low as $54 for Oakland.

Monitor Resale Prices: CapitalCityTickets often has better deals than primary sellers for sold-out shows, especially for Madison Square Garden.

Opt for Upper-Level Seats: Upper-tier tickets at venues like Climate Pledge Arena start at $60–$80, offering budget-friendly options.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Resellers may drop prices closer to show dates, as noted on TickPick, so keep an eye on CapitalCityTickets.

Get Discounted Nine Inch Nails Concert Tickets Today

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary marketplace with low prices, a 100% buyer guarantee, and 24/7 support (855-514-5624). Unlike primary sellers, they offer transparent pricing and competitive deals, and CITY10 ensures extra savings on Nine Inch Nails tickets for the 2025 tour.

Final Thoughts: Don't Miss Nine Inch Nails in 2025

The Nine Inch Nails 2025 Peel It Back Tour is a rare chance to witness Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross deliver their iconic hits like“Closer,”“Hurt,” and“Head Like a Hole” with unmatched intensity. With sold-out shows looming in cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, now's the time to act. Visit CapitalCityTickets and use promo code CITY10 to get the cheapest tickets and experience one of the greatest rock bands of all time live.

Use Promo Code for Cheap Nine Inch Nails Tickets

Don't wait-high-demand venues are selling fast, and secondary market deals offer the best value. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable night of industrial rock!

Disclaimer: CapitalCityTickets is a secondary marketplace and not affiliated with Nine Inch Nails, venues, or promoters. Prices and availability are subject to change.