Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, Promis Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Multiple System Atrophy pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Multiple System Atrophy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Multiple System Atrophy Market.

The Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details

Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Multiple System Atrophy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Multiple System Atrophy companies working in the treatment market are Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, ProMIS Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon Chemiphar, CORESTEM, Inc, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Kainos Medicines, Alterity Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biohaven, Ltd, Selecta Biosciences Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others , are developing therapies for the Multiple System Atrophy treatment



Emerging Multiple System Atrophy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- NM-402, PMN442, ENT-01, NC-2500, CS10BR05, AAV2-GDNF, KM-819, ATH434, Lu AF82422, Verdiperstat, Ampreloxetine, ION464, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Multiple System Atrophy market in the coming years.

In February 2025, ATH434 by Alterity Therapeutics exhibited encouraging Phase 2 results in a randomized, double-blind trial for early-stage multiple system atrophy (MSA). The treatment, especially at a 50 mg dose, was well-tolerated and showed both clinical improvements and biomarker-based benefits. In December 2024, Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) , a biotechnology firm focused on creating disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the final participant in its ATH434-201 Phase 2 trial has completed the study. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial targets early-stage multiple system atrophy (MSA). With this milestone reached, topline results are anticipated by late January or early February 2025.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects multiple systems in the body.

Emerging Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



NM-402: Neuramedy Co.,Ltd

PMN442: ProMIS Neurosciences

ENT-01: Enterin Inc.

NC-2500: Nippon Chemiphar

CS10BR05: CORESTEM, Inc

AAV2-GDNF: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

KM-819: Kainos Medicines

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

Lu AF82422: H. Lundbeck A/S

Verdiperstat: Biohaven, Ltd

Ampreloxetine: Selecta Biosciences Inc ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Multiple System Atrophy Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Multiple System Atrophy Molecule Type

Multiple System Atrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Product Type

Multiple System Atrophy By Stage and Product Type

Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy By Stage and Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Molecule Type Multiple System Atrophy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy Report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Multiple System Atrophy are - Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Analysis:

The Multiple System Atrophy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple System Atrophy Treatment.

Multiple System Atrophy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple System Atrophy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Market Drivers

Increased Awareness and Diagnosis, rising Genetic Research Activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Multiple System Atrophy Market.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, ethical and Practical Challenges in clinical trials, lack of Early and Specific Diagnostic Biomarkers, poor Understanding of Disease Mechanism and other factors are creating obstacles in the Multiple System Atrophy Market growth.

Scope of Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, ProMIS Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon Chemiphar, CORESTEM, Inc, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Kainos Medicines, Alterity Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biohaven, Ltd, Selecta Biosciences Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: NM-402, PMN442, ENT-01, NC-2500, CS10BR05, AAV2-GDNF, KM-819, ATH434, Lu AF82422, Verdiperstat, Ampreloxetine, ION464, and others

Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Report Introduction

2. Multiple System Atrophy Executive Summary

3. Multiple System Atrophy Overview

4. Multiple System Atrophy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Multiple System Atrophy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Multiple System Atrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Multiple System Atrophy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Multiple System Atrophy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Multiple System Atrophy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Multiple System Atrophy Key Companies

14. Multiple System Atrophy Key Products

15. Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs

16 . Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Multiple System Atrophy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Multiple System Atrophy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

