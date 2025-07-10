Badia Design Inc. Expands Product Line With Modern Moroccan Home Décor

MENAFN - GetNews) Badia Design Inc., a leading source for authentic Moroccan home décor and furnishings in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include a broader selection of modern Moroccan design pieces. Known for its traditional craftsmanship and unique imports, the company is now embracing a contemporary direction to cater to evolving design trends and customer preferences.

As the demand for globally inspired, yet minimalist home aesthetics continues to grow, Badia Design Inc. is blending old-world artistry with modern functionality. The new collection features updated designs that maintain the spirit of Moroccan craftsmanship while incorporating sleeker lines, subtle finishes, and modern color palettes suitable for contemporary homes, apartments, and commercial spaces.

A Modern Twist on Traditional Craftsmanship

For over 30 years, Badia Design Inc. has built a reputation for offering some of the most diverse and authentic Moroccan pieces in the United States. The new product expansion includes modern Moroccan light fixtures, streamlined metal and wood furniture, minimalist mosaic tile tables, elegant ceramic pieces, and contemporary accessories-all still handmade by skilled artisans in Morocco.

“Our mission has always been to bring the spirit and craftsmanship of Morocco to homes and businesses,” said the company's founder.“With this new modern collection, we're meeting the tastes of a wider audience while still preserving the cultural and artisanal integrity that defines Moroccan design.”

Bridging Cultures Through Design

Moroccan décor is known for its intricate detailing, rich colors, and cultural depth. Badia Design Inc.'s new modern line offers a bridge between timeless Moroccan tradition and today's demand for clean, functional design. Homeowners, designers, architects, and stylists can now find pieces that pair beautifully with both rustic bohemian and modern minimalist interiors.

From brass and glass pendant lights with geometric simplicity to streamlined inlay furniture and monochrome mosaic tile fountains, every piece tells a story-crafted by artisans who have perfected their techniques over generations.

A Destination for Design Lovers in Los Angeles and Beyond

Located at 5420 Vineland Ave in North Hollywood, Badia Design Inc. continues to serve as a destination for homeowners, designers, and industry professionals. The expansive showroom features thousands of curated pieces that highlight the best of both traditional and modern Moroccan craftsmanship. For those unable to visit in person, the company's online store at offers a seamless shopping experience and ships nationwide.

Ideal for Residential and Commercial Projects

The new collection is perfect for interior designers and architects working on upscale residential projects, luxury hospitality spaces, boutique hotels, restaurants, and office spaces. The blend of form and function allows clients to make a statement without compromising on utility or modern appeal.

Whether you're designing an indoor reading nook, an open patio lounge, or a contemporary hotel lobby, Badia Design Inc.'s modern Moroccan collection offers versatile options to create memorable and stylish spaces with timeless beauty and traditional Moroccan charm.

Looking to the Future

With this new product line, Badia Design Inc. is not only keeping pace with interior design trends-it's leading the way in redefining Moroccan décor for a new generation. The company also plans to launch exclusive limited-edition pieces, collaborations with modern designers, and expanded custom options for large-scale projects.

About Badia Design Inc.

Badia Design Inc. is a North Hollywood-based importer and retailer of fine Moroccan furniture, lighting, tile, pottery, rugs, fountains, and accessories. Every item is handcrafted by skilled artisans using centuries-old techniques. Serving interior designers, homeowners, movie studios, and design enthusiasts since 1990, Badia Design Inc. is the go-to destination for authentic and unique Moroccan home décor in Southern California and beyond.