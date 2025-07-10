Datong World Unveils World's First Geomagnetic Power Generator In Shenzhen

On July 9th, Guangdong Datong World Magnetoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. held a press conference in Shenzhen, officially announcing the breakthrough of geomagnetic energy generation technology and the release of the world's first geomagnetic energy generator. The guests attending the press conference include Mr. Wen Zhencai, Vice President of the China Customs Society; Mr. Chen Hai, former Deputy Director of the Small and Medium sized Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Deputy Director of the Anti Corruption Research Center of the Supreme People's Procuratorate; Mr. Yang Youdong, Director of Product Certification Department at Shenzhen Branch of China Quality Certification Center; Mr. Wu Kai, Executive Director of Hong Kong Television; Ms. Sun Bo, Deputy Secretary General of the International Academician Science and Technology Innovation Center: More than 300 guests, including Ms. Li Siya, the Chinese youth representative of the United Nations High level Political Forum, gathered together to witness this milestone moment.







The core technology of this generator is the geomagnetic energy focusing transformer system, which is a cutting-edge technology independently developed and controllable by Datong World Magnetoelectric Technology. This system can focus and superimpose the energy of the geomagnetic field multiple times. After being stabilized by a transformer, it can directly output weak electricity such as 15V and 24V, as well as 220V commercial electricity and 380V industrial electricity, which can meet the electricity needs of various groups such as individuals, households, and enterprises.

Four core advantages: environmental protection, stability, safety, and economy

Compared with traditional power generation methods, geomagnetic energy generation has shown many significant advantages: in terms of environmental protection, this technology has completely zero emissions, does not produce greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, and does not have the problem of nuclear waste disposal. In terms of stability, unlike solar and wind energy that are restricted by weather conditions, geomagnetic energy generation can provide uninterrupted power supply 24 hours a day. In terms of safety, the equipment operates quietly without noise and does not produce electromagnetic radiation.







Of particular note is its economic advantage. Due to the lack of any fuel input, the cost of power generation is extremely low. At the same time, the equipment has a warranty of more than 10 years and extremely low maintenance costs. These characteristics make it particularly suitable for household use.

The maximum daily power generation is 15 to 20 degrees

At present, this technology has been successfully applied to two product series: the "Space Kid" portable generator and the "Black Hole One" vehicle mounted generator. The "Space Boy" portable generator is designed specifically for outdoor scenes, featuring a lightweight design that can generate up to 15 to 20 degrees of electricity per day; Black Hole One innovatively applies geomagnetic energy generation technology to the field of new energy vehicles, solving range anxiety and providing stable power supply.

At the press conference, a beautiful rider drove a motorcycle powered purely by the electricity generated by a geomagnetic generator, slowly circling the field for three times, witnessing the breakthrough progress of commercial applications of geomagnetic generators.







The head of the Shenzhen Certification Department of China Quality Certification Center (CQC) pointed out that the "Space Boy" portable geomagnetic energy generator has successfully passed the EMC testing of China Quality Certification Center. As the world's first innovative achievement to successfully commercialize the application of geomagnetic energy generation technology, it has broken through the limitations of traditional energy sources and brought new supplements to traditional energy supply methods; As an experienced certification professional who has been engaged in product testing and certification for many years, the "Space Boy" portable geomagnetic energy generator is undoubtedly a major invention. The promotion and application of geomagnetic energy generation technology will bring significant changes to electricity bills. Conservatively estimated, after adopting this technology, household electricity bills are expected to decrease by 30% -50%.







It took us 8 years to move from the laboratory to the market, "the marketing department head exclaimed at the press conference." The Space Boy portable generator will be mass-produced and launched this year, bringing geomagnetic energy generation technology to millions of households.