Performance Analysis Of Raw Materials For Plastic Pallets

MENAFN - GetNews) Plastic pallets are currently mainly made of HDPE, and different grades of HDPE have different properties. The unique characteristics of HDPE are the proper combination of four basic variables: density, molecular weight, molecular weight distribution and additives. Different catalysts are used to produce customized special performance polymers. These variables are combined to produce HDPE grades for different purposes, achieving a balance in performance.

In the actual production and processing of plastic pallets, the quality of these main variables has an impact on each other. We know that ethylene is the main raw material for polyethylene, and a few other comonomers, such as 1-butene, 1-hexene or 1-octene, are also often used to improve polymer properties. For HDPE, the content of the above few monomers generally does not exceed 1%-2%. The addition of comonomers slightly reduces the crystallinity of the polymer. This change is generally measured by density, and density is linearly related to crystallinity.

In fact, different densities of HDPE will produce significant differences in the performance of the plastic pallets made. The density of medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) ranges from 0.926 to 0.940g/CC. Other classifications sometimes classify MDPE as HDPE or LLDPE. Homopolymers have the highest density, stiffness, good impermeability and highest melting point.

Usually in the process of making plastic pallets, some additives are often needed to ensure the required performance. Specific uses require special additive formulations, such as the addition of antioxidants to prevent polymer degradation during processing and prevent oxidation of the finished product during use. Antistatic additives are used in many packaging grades to reduce the adhesion of dust and dirt to bottles or packaging.

In addition, in order to ensure the quality of plastic pallets, more attention should be paid to the packaging and storage of raw materials. Usually when storing HDPE materials, it is required to be away from fire sources, insulated, and the warehouse should be kept dry and tidy. It is strictly forbidden to mix any impurities, and it is strictly forbidden to be exposed to the sun and rain. In addition, during transportation, it should be stored in a clean, dry and covered carriage or cabin, and no sharp objects such as nails should be allowed.





