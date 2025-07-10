403
Samsung India Begins Pre Orders For Galaxy Watch8 Series
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram,July 10, 2025 – Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today launched the Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic, establishing an iconic design identity across the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. Building upon the foundation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra's cushion design, this series boasts the thinnest Galaxy Watch ever.
As part of the launch, Samsung is offering attractive introductory prices and exclusive pre-order benefits. Galaxy Watch8 40mm BT is priced at INR 32,999, while the 40mm LTE version is available at INR 36,999. The larger 44mm BT and LTE variants are priced at INR 35,999 and INR 39,999 respectively. Galaxy Watch8 Classic 47mm BT model is priced at INR 46,999, while the LTE variant is available at INR 50,999.
Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch8 series between July 9 and July 24, 2025 can avail of exciting benefits including multi-bank cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to INR 12,000 or multi-buy offers of up to INR 15,000 that are specially curated for new Galaxy S and Z series customers. Additionally, customers can enjoy no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months across leading banks and NBFCs.
Redesigned Inside and Out for Ultimate Wellness
By reimagining both form and function, the Galaxy Watch8 series delivers unmatched comfort alongside industry-leading performance, making it the ultimate companion for everyday wellness. The distinctive cushion design, which debuted with Galaxy Watch Ultra, now defines the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. To achieve the thinnest design yet, the internal structure of Galaxy Watch8 was completely reengineered and its component mounting capability has been improved by 30%, resulting in an 11% thinner design. Combined with the Dynamic Lug system, this design moves naturally with the wrist, providing greater comfort and improved stability for a better fit and enhanced health-tracking accuracy.
Even when you are outdoors under bright sunlight, the display is 50% brighter with a peak brightness of 3,000nits for easy visibility, and the enhanced battery ensures the watch can keep up with an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dual-frequency GPS provides more detailed and precise location results while our most powerful 3nm processor delivers faster performance and greater power efficiency. With the groundbreaking BioActive Sensor that enables deeper and more accurate health insights, the Galaxy Watch8 series helps provide a holistic view of your health.
Most Advanced Sleep and Health Tracking
Galaxy Watch8 series introduces a powerful lineup of wellness-focused smartwatches, combining advanced health tracking with refined design. Galaxy Watch8 series is Samsung's most advanced health and wellness wearables to date, combining innovative hardware and software capabilities. Equipped with the BioActive Sensor, Galaxy Watch8 offers enhanced health tracking, including more accurate and detailed sleep insights. Moreover, Bedtime Guidance can measure your circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed so you wake up refreshed the next morning. Vascular Load helps monitor the stress levels on your vascular system during sleep. It also supports Sleep Coaching, helping users build better sleep habits.
In addition to sleep tracking, Galaxy Watch8 delivers advanced personalized health monitoring. The new AI-powered Energy Score gives you a snapshot of your energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics so you can have a healthier day, every day. Additionally, Running Coach7 evaluates your fitness on a scale from 1 to 10 and creates a personalized training plan with live guidance and motivational tips. The new and improved Together feature, now compatible with running, lets you turn your fitness journey into a fun challenge by competing with friends and family.
World's First Smartwatch with Antioxidant Index & Google's Gemini Assistant
Galaxy Watch8 series also introduces Antioxidant Index for the first time in a smartwatch, enabling you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy aging.
Created in close partnership with Google, Galaxy Watch8 series is the first smartwatch to feature Gemini, Google's AI assistant, right out of the box, and runs on the latest Wear OS 6. With the introduction of One UI 8 Watch, the interface is now tailored to better suit the watch's dimensions. New Multi-Info Tiles offer a convenient snapshot of key information like health stats, weather, and upcoming events. Additionally, the updated Now Bar and streamlined notifications keep your most important activities easily accessible and in clear view.
On top of that, the Galaxy Watch8 series comes with new unique health features on the Samsung Health app that help you build healthier habits through instant, motivational insights – from sleep to nutrition and workout. Bedtime Guidance can measure your circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed so you wake up refreshed the next morning. Vascular Load helps monitor the stress levels on your vascular system during sleep. Providing insights on various lifestyle factors including sleep, stress and activity, it helps you adopt a more comprehensive approach to managing your health.
