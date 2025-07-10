Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Airbus Mull Mutual Coop.


2025-07-10 03:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affair and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, and the Excutive Vice President of Airbus company Wouter van Wersch discussed on Thursday means of boosting future collaboration, in light of implementation of some development projects in Kuwait.
During the meeting, both sides affirmed historic relations between Kuwait and Airbus, and reviewed the latest developments in their current partnership, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The meeting featured Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
