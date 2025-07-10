403
Kuwait Amir Condoles With Saudi King Over Royal's Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of condolences to his brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, over the demise of Princess Bazah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness the Amir prayed for the Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on Princess Bazah's soul and lodge her in paradise, and grant solace and patience to the honorable royal family. (end)
