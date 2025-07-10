Brown Plus Announces Team Member Promotions, Effective July 1, 2025

Trinity Benedict, MAcc, was promoted to Tax Senior Associate. She began as an intern with Brown Plus and has three years of experience in public accounting. Trinity received her Bachelor of Science degree from York College of Pennsylvania, where she majored in Accounting and minored in Business Analytics. She is located at the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Megan Duffy has been promoted to Tax Senior Associate. She began her career at Brown Plus as an intern and has three years of experience in public accounting. Megan earned her Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) and her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, with a Minor in Management Information Systems, from Penn State Harrisburg. She is based in the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. Brown Plus is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Learn more at .

