Brown Plus Announces Team Member Promotions, Effective July 1, 2025
Trinity Benedict, MAcc, was promoted to Tax Senior Associate. She began as an intern with Brown Plus and has three years of experience in public accounting. Trinity received her Bachelor of Science degree from York College of Pennsylvania, where she majored in Accounting and minored in Business Analytics. She is located at the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Megan Duffy has been promoted to Tax Senior Associate. She began her career at Brown Plus as an intern and has three years of experience in public accounting. Megan earned her Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) and her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, with a Minor in Management Information Systems, from Penn State Harrisburg. She is based in the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
ABOUT BROWN PLUS
Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. Brown Plus is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Learn more at .
SOURCE Brown Plus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment