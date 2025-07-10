Levellis, Inc. Announces The Launch Of PROVOQUETM: A Revolutionary Regenerative Skincare Serum

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LevEllis, Inc. a pioneering skincare company founded by renowned surgeon and molecular biologist, Laura Ellis, MD, and guided by a distinguished scientific advisory board, is excited to announce the official launch of PROVOQUETM, a groundbreaking regenerative skincare serum. This innovative physician dispensed medical grade skincare product utilizes advanced biotechnology to restore, repair, and renew the skin, setting a new standard in the skincare industry.

PROVOQUETM features proprietary secretome technology derived from human skin progenitor cells. Unlike products that rely solely on isolated growth factors or exosomes, PROVOQUETM delivers a complete skin-specific secretome-a rich, naturally balanced matrix of peptides, growth factors, cytokines, microRNA, exosomes and regenerative molecules.

"We are thrilled to introduce a next-generation advancement in regenerative aesthetics-one that offers new potential for both skin and hair revitalization" said Dr. Ellis. "As regenerative medicine reshapes the future of aesthetics, PROVOQUETM stands at the intersection of scientific evidence, innovation, and elegance."

PROVOQUETM is free from fragrances, detergents, oils, and organic solvents, specifically formulated to preserve biological integrity of the active ingredients while eliminating the risk of inflammatory cellular debris. This scientifically validated, skin-specific approach represents the future of regenerative aesthetics.

"What truly distinguishes PROVOQUETM, is that it is built upon skin-specific cellular science. These young, bioengineered skin progenitor cells produce the complete skin secretome - a robust, biologically active blend of naturally occurring growth factors, exosomes, and the glycoprotein Fetuin-A," said Hans Keirstead, PhD, inventor of the PROVOQUETM technology and internationally recognized stem cell expert. "A Dermatology assessed, peer reviewed study published in Journal of Drugs in Dermatology shows it reveals healthier, smoother-looking skin from the inside out in as early as 14 days."

LevEllis, Inc., is guided by a distinguished scientific advisory board comprised of Julie Woodward, MD, Jordan R. Plews, PhD, and Gabriel Nistor, MD. Their combined expertise in oculofacial surgery, dermatology, biotechnology, and regenerative medicine ensures that LevEllis, Inc., remains at the forefront of scientific innovation in skincare.

About LevEllis, Inc.:

LevEllis, Inc., co-founded by Dr. Laura Ellis, is dedicated to delivering scientifically backed, innovative skincare solutions. The company brings together industry veterans and commercialization experts who have successfully launched major products to market. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, LevEllis, Inc., entered into a licensing agreement with AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. in October 2024. This agreement grants LevEllis, Inc., exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute AIVITA's proprietary skincare formulations, previously sold under the brand Root of SkinTM. These formulations will be reintroduced under the new brand name PROVOQUETM, with AIVITA continuing to manufacture and supply the active ingredients from its FDA registered, inspected and cGMP certified facility in USA. For more information about PROVOQUETM and LevEllis, Inc., please visit myprovoque or follow on Instagram @myprovoque.

About AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.:

AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. is a biotech firm specializing in stem cell applications, known for its unique actives complex derived from young skin stem cells.

