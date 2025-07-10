Washington Trust Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast
|
Earnings Release:
|
Monday, July 21, 2025, After Market Closes
|
Conference Call:
|
Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET
|
Participant Dial In:
|
1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free)
|
International Dial In:
|
Global Dial-In Numbers
|
Access Code:
|
177395
|
Webcast:
|
Washington Trust Bancorp's website,
|
|
|
|
|
Teleconference Replay:
|
A recording will be available until Tuesday, August 5, 2025
|
Replay Number US:
|
1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)
|
Access Code:
|
643659
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment