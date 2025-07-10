Route Announces CEO Transition As Company Enters Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Route has an extraordinary opportunity to continue to redefine what shoppers expect after they click 'buy,'" says Kobe. "The team has built a platform that not only drives measurable growth for brands but also creates seamless, trusted experiences for their customers. I'm excited to build on this foundation and lead Route in shaping the future of post-purchase commerce."

Kobe brings decades of experience at the intersection of ecommerce, fintech, and insurtech to his new role at Route. He forged partnerships with ecommerce giants like Walmart, Wayfair, and Peloton during his time in senior leadership positions at Affirm, and served as CEO at Groundspeed, an AI-driven insurtech company. He most recently served as CEO of Koalifi, a consumer finance platform for brands and retailers. His extensive experience and deep familiarity with the needs of ecommerce brands and shoppers will accelerate Route's next phase of growth.

"These past five years at Route have been a highlight of my career," says Yamartino. "Route is poised for amazing things in this next phase, so finding the right leader was critical to me and the founders. Eric immediately stood out with his experience scaling companies, deep understanding of ecommerce, and natural alignment with our culture. I couldn't be more excited to pass the baton to him."

Founded by Evan Walker and Mike Moreno in 2019, Route quickly became one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world by innovating on the post-purchase experience and creating the shipping protection category.

Yamartino joined Route in 2020 and stepped into the CEO role in 2023. Under his leadership, Route has proven its resilience and become a profitable, category-leading platform trusted by over 13,000 of the world's leading brands. This strong foundation sets Kobe up to continue solidifying Route's category ownership as the leading post-purchase platform.

Founder and Executive Chairman Evan Walker expressed enthusiasm about the company's direction under Kobe's leadership: "I'm incredibly excited to partner with Eric as we enter our next chapter of enterprise growth. His proven ability to scale organizations and drive strategic innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for Route's future. Eric's leadership will undoubtedly propel us to even greater heights."

About Route

Route is the leading post-purchase platform for modern commerce. Trusted by thousands of brands, Route helps merchants deliver better tracking, buyer protection, issue resolution, and returns experiences – all in one powerful platform. With Route, shoppers get more visibility and peace of mind, and merchants unlock loyalty that lasts beyond checkout.

