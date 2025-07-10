Fundstrat Capital's GRNY ETF Surpasses $1.5 Billion In AUM, Posts 13.40% Return Since Inception

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital has announced that the Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY ) has surpassed $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). Since its launch on November 7, 2024, GRNY has delivered a 13.40% return as of June 30, 2025.

"Reaching $1.5 billion in AUM is an important milestone and we appreciate the support and trust from those investing in Granny Shots ($GRNY)." said Tom Lee, CIO and Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "Many GRNY holders told us they appreciate our weekly videos , which provide the clarity regarding our decisions around holdings as well as our take on the macro and markets generally."

GRNY's investment framework blends long-term structural themes-including millennial-driven demand, technological innovation, and monetary easing-with shorter-term tactical signals such as style rotation and shifts in PMI.

For more information about the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF, contact [email protected] .

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end and standardized performance data, please visit grannyshots/performance .

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund-Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital

