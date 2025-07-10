Jase Medical Launches Jase Pantry: 30-Day Emergency Food Supply Packed With High Calories And Protein

Jase Pantry 30 Day Supply

Jase Pantry reflects the company's expanded mission: to help people prepare for the unexpected by securing all 3 survival essentials-food, water, and medicine

- Dr. Shawn Rowland, founder and CEO of Jase MedicalSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jase Medical, the leader in personal medical preparedness, is proud to announce the launch of Jase Pantry-a 30-day emergency food supply that combines the highest daily totals of calories, protein, and nutrient-dense, shelf-stable, great tasting meals available during a crisis.Created to complement the widely popular Jase Case and the AquaBrick Water Filtration System, Jase Pantry reflects the company's expanded mission: to help people prepare for the unexpected by securing all three survival essentials-food, water, and medicine.Each Jase Pantry 30-Day Variety Kit includes:400 total servings2,100 calories per day57 grams of protein per day63,400 total caloriesLong-term shelf-life packagingStackable, portable containersEasy prepFrom natural disasters to supply chain disruptions, Jase Pantry helps individuals and families remain nourished and self-sufficient for up to 30 days with meals that are easy to store and simple to prepare. Their 30-day buckets pack more total calories, protein and servings at a lower price point than the competition."True preparedness covers more than just medicine, it's about securing all the essentials your family needs to survive a crisis,” said Dr. Shawn Rowland, founder and CEO of Jase Medical.“By offering emergency food, clean water solutions, and essential medications in one place, we're helping people take real control of their health and safety.”Jase Pantry can be bundled with:The Jase Case: a physician-reviewed emergency supply of antibiotics and essential medications. The most comprehensive emergency medication kit on the market.The AquaBrick Water Filtration System: a portable purification system that turns any non-salt water source into safe, potable drinking water.The launch of Jase Pantry reinforces Jase Medical's commitment to comprehensive, practical emergency readiness-giving families peace of mind with the essentials they need to face any challenge.To learn more or order your Jase Pantry kit, visit orAbout JaseFounded in 2021 in Utah, Jase Medical empowers individuals and families to be medically and practically prepared for the unexpected. With support from top medical experts and preparedness specialists from Boston Children's Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and the University of Utah, Jase offers essential tools for emergency readiness. From antibiotics to long-term food storage, Jase empowers people to take control of their health and safety, no matter what comes their way.

