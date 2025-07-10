Frozen Treats, Kayaking Lessons: 8 Things UAE Residents Can Get For Free This Summer

Although some iconic attractions in the UAE will be closed this summer, there's still no shortage of free experiences to enjoy across the country.

Those who may miss out on watching the Dubai Fountain shows , or seeing flamingoes at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary during the hot summer months will still find other ways to enjoy without having to spend even one dirham.

Here are some of the things residents don't have to pay for in summer 2025:

What can be better in this sweltering weather than water sports. To encourage children to engage in swimming, kayaking and powerboating, kids between 7 and 16 years old are invited to join the“Fujairah Summer” campaign that kicked off on June 25 under the slogan“Summer Splash”.

The event, which will last until July 21, 2025, also provides participants with educational activities such as awareness sessions focused on marine conservation.

2. Night beaches

Dubai residents do not have to dig deeper in their pockets to enjoy swimming at three night beaches -Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1.

Swimmers at certain spots along the roughly 800-meter stretch of beaches can enjoy stunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

3. Rain shows

It's true this year did not bring much rain to UAE residents. However, those missing the feeling of raindrops falling on their faces can visit Sharjah's Zawaya Walk for free daily rain shows.

The shows take place for 5 minutes each at 1-hour intervals.

4. 15-day return on Amazon

Delivery of Amazon orders over Dh90 will be totally free, with most products arriving within six to twelve days. The online shopping platform has recently launched a new section called 'Amazon Bazaar' for shoppers exclusively in the UAE.

5. Kids entry to Yas Island

Every adult can avail of "Kids Go Free" offer on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island until September 30 by taking one child to play for free at record-breaking theme parks like Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Yas Island.

The package also includes staying and dining at some hotels.

6. Buttermilk

A " Free buttermilk for all " offer was announced at an eatery in Sharjah. Anyone who walks in Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara between 11am and 3pm will be served complimentary buttermilk, which is a fermented dairy drink widely consumed across South India, and is low in fat and packed with electrolytes.

7. Frozen treats

Blue collar workers in the UAE are being offered free frozen treats and juices as part of Al Freej Fridge humanitarian campaign.

With the goal of reducing heat-related health risks like dehydration and heat exhaustion, the campaign aims to distribute two million refreshments to workers across Dubai during peak summer.

To volunteer in the campaign , residents have to fill a sign-up sheet on the Ferjan Dubai social media account.

8. AC rest stations

A respite from the scorching heat is provided for free to delivery service workers in the UAE. Over 10,000 air-conditioned rest stations are available to provide workers with a place to rest throughout the peak summer period.