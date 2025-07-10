UAE's Mohammad Yahya Returns To The Octagon At UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER is set to take place on Saturday, July 26, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, and will feature Emirati featherweight fighter Mohammad Yahya making his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. Yahya is set to face Steven Nguyen in the prelims, marking his first UFC appearance since August 2024.

This bout offers Yahya an opportunity to bounce back from a challenging fight against Brazil's Kauê Fernandes, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss. Fighting on home soil in Abu Dhabi, Yahya will be backed by a passionate crowd as he looks to secure his first UFC victory and put Emirati MMA on the global map.

Headliners to watch

The main event sees No.5 ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker take on Dutch submission specialist Reinier de Ridder. Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion with a 27-8-0 record, brings a wealth of experience and signature victories over names like Yoel Romero and Marvin Vettori. He aims to reassert his dominance after recent setbacks.

Meanwhile, de Ridder (20-2-0), who joined the UFC in late 2024, is riding high after a massive win against Bo Nickal. Known for his elite grappling and relentless ground game, the Dutch fighter is climbing the rankings quickly and hopes to add a former champion to his résumé.

The July 26 card also features an exciting lineup of international matchups:



Nikita Krylov (Russia) vs Bogdan Guskov (Uzbekistan) – Light Heavyweight

Ramazan Temirov (Uzbekistan) vs Asu Almabayev (Kazakhstan) – Flyweight Ibo Aslan (Turkey) vs Billy Elekana (USA) – Light Heavyweight

Each bout brings its own flavour of action and is expected to thrill fans in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder are now available on etihadarena and ticketmaster.