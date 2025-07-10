Bitcoin Hits All-Time High As Political Will And Institutional Action Accelerate

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including bitcoin stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Bitcoin surged above $112,000 this week for the first time, driven by mounting political momentum, regulatory repositioning, and strategic allocations from both corporations and sovereign entities, says deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

"The shift is clear and aggressive," said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. "Bitcoin is being pulled into the core of national economic thinking in the US - the world's largest economy - and also corporate treasury policy, and institutional portfolios. This isn't hype. This is capital following political will."

The Trump administration is sending unmistakable signals. Senior Treasury officials have confirmed internal reviews are underway on the potential inclusion of Bitcoin in US reserve strategy.

Also committees continue to receive Bitcoin contributions, discussions between policymakers and digital asset custodians are ongoing, and new legislation supporting digital asset classification, custody, and tax treatment is gaining bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

"When a sitting administration is weighing Bitcoin as part of sovereign reserves, that reshapes the global risk framework," said Nigel. "It doesn't just legitimize Bitcoin, it forces others-institutions and governments alike-to act."

Elon Musk's newly formed America Party has pushed Bitcoin further into the national conversation.

In his Independence Day speech, Musk positioned Bitcoin as the foundation of economic resilience.

This has reignited interest across retail platforms and triggered increased flows from politically aligned investor groups.

"Musk is giving Bitcoin further ideological weight and policy relevance," says the deVere CEO.

"That moves markets. His reach is unmatched, and he's aligning it with a monetary vision that resonates with a generation raised on decentralized tech."

At the regulatory level, the SEC has softened its stance. Several enforcement actions have been withdrawn, and spot Bitcoin ETFs are moving through review with renewed agency engagement. Regulators are now focused on operational safeguards and disclosure standards. "The era of blanket resistance appears to be over," notes Nigel Green.

"Regulatory friction held back institutional involvement for years. Now that it's easing, we're seeing fresh inflows from asset managers who were waiting for exactly this moment."

Corporates are moving aggressively. MicroStrategy added $2 billion in Bitcoin in June, pushing its total above 300,000 BTC. Seventeen publicly listed companies disclosed Bitcoin holdings in recent filings, with more deploying capital through custodial structures and ETFs. Firms are integrating it into liquidity and risk frameworks.

"Boards are acting to preserve value through a cycle of rising debt and monetary uncertainty," explains Nigel Green. "Bitcoin gives them optionality, mobility, and a non-correlated reserve that holds its form under stress."

Sovereign institutions are advancing too. Pakistan has begun holding state-mined Bitcoin through its central bank.

The Czech National Bank is reviewing Bitcoin for potential inclusion in foreign reserves.

Sovereign wealth funds across Southeast Asia and Latin America are now engaged in operational discussions with digital custodians. While not all activity is being publicized, it is being closely tracked by global capital.

"These are central banks, state treasuries, and sovereign wealth funds treating Bitcoin as a strategic asset. They're not chasing headlines. They're preparing for what comes next."

Market data supports the shift. More than $340 million in short liquidations were triggered around the $112,000 breakout, according to data. Spot ETF inflows remain steady. Institutional buyers are dominating recent volume, with fewer retail-driven spikes and more structured accumulation.

"Governments and political figures are reshaping the environment Bitcoin operates in, and institutions-including corporate treasuries-are responding with deliberate allocation," concludes Nigel Green.

"The new all-time highs are being powered by political and regulatory will that are unlocking new channels for capital, and by the growing acceptance that Bitcoin now plays a strategic role in global finance."

