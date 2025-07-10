All-New MAZDA CX-5 Debuts In Europe

HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that Mazda Motor Europe, the company responsible for Mazda's European operations, unveiled the all-new MAZDA CX-5 crossover SUV on July 10, 2025, at the local time.

All-new MAZDA CX-5 Debut (European specification model)

The CX-5 was introduced in 2012 as the first model to fully adopt Mazda's design theme, "KODO - Soul of Motion" that imbues soul into the car, and SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, which delivers outstanding driving performance and environmental performance. Since then, it has grown to become Mazda's best-selling model*1, with sales in more than 100 countries and regions around the world and the cumulative global sales exceeding 4.5 million units*2. The CX-5 has been chosen by many customers for its sporty and urban design, "Jinba-Ittai" driving experience that allows the driver to control the car at one's will, and the carefully crafted interior.

The development concept for the new CX-5, now in its third generation, is“New Generation Emotional Daily Comfort” to make it even more loved by customers. While inheriting and evolving the Soul of Motion design and the Jinba-Ittai driving performance, the new CX-5 offers joy and excitement when you look at, touch, and ride in the car. In addition, by improving the interior space and usability, ride comfort, and quietness, it supports a comfortable drive in a variety of situations, such as shopping, leisure, and transporting children. In addition, the all-new Human Machine Interface*3, the enhanced connectivity with the newly added apps, and the evolved Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) help expand the experience that matches in this day and era. We aimed to create a car that allows all occupants to enjoy driving in safety, security, and comfort.

The new CX-5 will arrive showrooms in Europe at the end of 2025; and in other markets during 2026.







All-new MAZDA CX-5 (European specification model)

Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value of Radially Human, and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences in the daily lives of its customers.

*1 The best selling model in Mazda's product lineup since 2018.

*2 The cumulative sales volume is based on Mazda's data.

*3 It is a generic term for a method of exchanging information between humans and machines, as well as the devices and software used for this purpose.

Primary specifications (European specification model)