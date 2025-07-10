All-New MAZDA CX-5 Debuts In Europe
|Overall dimensions (length/width/height)
|4,690mm/1,860mm/1,695mm
|Engine
|e-SKYACTIV G 2.5 (with Mazda M Hybrid)
|Transmission
|SKYACTIV-DRIVE (6-speed automatic)
|Suspension (front/rear)
|MacPherson strut/multi-link
|Seating capacity
|5
-
The single type of the 2.5-liter direct-injection petrol engine is available for the new CX-5. Performance values vary by market.
Mazda's mild hybrid system, Mazda M Hybrid, which contributes to improved fuel economy and smooth driving, will come with the 2.5-liter petrol engine of the new CX-5 for Europe, Japan, and other markets.
SKYACTIV-Z," which is under development to achieve ideal combustion, will be introduced by the end of 2027 in combination with Mazda's unique new hybrid system.
All-New MAZDA CX-5 Films
Unveiling the All-New MAZDA CX-5
The All-New MAZDA CX-5 - Comfortable Interior Space“ANYONE, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME.”
