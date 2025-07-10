Copeland Releases First Global Impact Report Showcasing Sustainability Leadership And Purpose-Driven Innovation - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Copeland, a global provider of sustainable heating, cooling and refrigeration solutions, is proud to release its inaugural Global Impact Report, highlighting the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, social progress and operational excellence. Following its transition to a standalone company in May 2023 , this report offers a comprehensive overview of Copeland's initiatives to improve its global impact while delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

Copeland's steadfast commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and global responsibility is driven by the three core pillars of its Mission: Purpose, Performance and People. Through innovative approaches and a culture rooted in accountability and community impact, the company is helping address some of the world's most pressing climate and societal challenges.

This report highlights Copeland's measurable progress and groundbreaking initiatives in advancing the energy transition, promoting the widespread adoption of low-GWP and natural refrigerants, and ensuring the efficient delivery of essential food and pharmaceutical products through a sustainable cold chain.

Ross B. Shuster, CEO of Copeland, said,“Our inaugural Global Impact Report represents an important moment in Copeland's history as a newly independent company with over 100 years of legacy. Sustainability is embedded across our vision, mission and values as we aim to contribute to helping solve global challenges including decarbonization, energy efficiency and resource waste. This report demonstrates how our technologies, innovations and our more than 18,000 colleagues around the world are working together to create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet, today and for future generations.”

Key Highlights of Copeland's Global Impact Report:



A Vision for a Sustainable World: Learn how Copeland's vision for a sustainable world includes advancing solutions that enable the adoption of climate-friendly refrigerants, significantly reduce carbon emissions and protect perishable goods such as food and medicine across the regions it serves. These efforts align with the company's mission to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, while improving essential services in commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential markets worldwide.

Environmental and Operational Excellence: Demonstrating its commitment to environmental and operational excellence, Copeland actively applies robust business systems, governance and ethical frameworks to achieve measurable results. The company has set ambitious goals to achieve a 55% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 32.5% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2033. These targets reflect a steadfast pursuit of environmental responsibility and industry leadership. People, Safety and Culture: Gain insight into Copeland's culture of ownership, dedication to well-being and inclusion and the roll-out of programs that foster community impact and colleague engagement.

Copeland extends its gratitude to its colleagues, customers and stakeholders for their contributions toward making these achievements possible.“Through the collective efforts of our global team and our ongoing collaboration with partners and communities, we're driving meaningful impact while delivering value to our customers and investors,” added Shuster.

The full Global Impact Report is available for download on Copeland's website .

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland .

