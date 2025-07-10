Announcing EX Program Go From Truth Initiative: A Scalable Digital Tobacco Cessation Solution For Small To Mid-Sized Employers

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind EX Program, the leading digital tobacco cessation solution developed by Truth Initiative in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, today announced the launch of EX Program Go - a scalable, low-cost program designed specifically for small to mid-sized employers. As part of the EX Program Enterprise suite, EX Program Go helps organizations support employees with nicotine addiction by providing a proven path to quitting, while also reducing healthcare costs. Launching nationwide, the program comes at a critical time, as more than 49 million U.S. adults still use tobacco and access to free quit resources continues to shrink due to funding cuts.

EX Program Go highlights include:



15 user licenses of EX Program

Proactive promotional support (English and Spanish)

A digital dashboard with real-time metrics

Compliance with reasonable alternative standard requirements for tobacco surcharges A simple annual fee of $6,000 with easy online purchasing options via credit card

EX Program Go clients - defined as employers with fewer than 2,500 employees - can be up and running in less than two weeks, with dedicated Client Success support for launch and annual optimization.

"EX Program Go is the right fit for small to mid-sized employers that view tobacco cessation as a strategic decision to reduce healthcare costs and improve workplace productivity," said Dr. Amanda Graham, Chief Health Officer at Truth Initiative. "The program is proven to deliver $1,910 in healthcare and productivity savings per participant in the first year. That's not just good health - it's good business."

Designed for Impact and Growth

EX Program Go is built on the same clinically-backed foundation as EX Program for large employers, health plans, and public health organizations. A recent third-party evaluation showed a 4.75x return on investment (ROI) in healthcare savings within the first year of implementation.

"In today's marketplace, finding effective, scalable solutions that small to mid-sized employers can afford is challenging," said Gretchen Day, Vice President of Health Innovation Advanced Strategies at Alera Group. "EX Program is an evidence-based program with validated results and a clear return on investment. EX Program Go is a more cost-effective solution designed specifically to support small to mid-size employers with the health and well-being of their employees."

EX Program Go is now available for purchase .

For more information on EX Program, please visit theexprogram . For more information about Truth Initiative, please visit truthinitiative .

About EX Program

Developed with Mayo Clinic, EX ® Program by Truth Initiative provides real results through personalized support for tobacco users for the behavioral, social, and physical aspects of addiction. EX Program includes a tailored quit plan; live chat coaching with experts; the longest-running and largest community of current and former tobacco users; dynamic text messaging; and quit medication delivered to the participant's home. Clients receive real-time reporting about program performance through an interactive dashboard, proactive promotions, an expert client success manager, and more. Visit theexprogram for details.

