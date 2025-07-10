Meeder Advisory Services Launches Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Program For Financial Advisors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of Meeder's commitment to being the trusted advisor to the advisor, this program reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to delivering timely, relevant, and impactful resources that help advisors enhance their practices, better serve clients, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Summer Webinar Series

As part of the program, Meeder will host a summer webinar series titled "All-In with AI: Actionable Strategies for Financial Advisors," featuring AI expert Ben Olsen. The series will take place on July 16 , July 30 , and August 13 , 2025, and will cover topics such as integrating AI into sales and client service processes, practical applications of AI, and managing risks.

Financial advisors are invited to register for the summer webinar series and learn how to leverage AI to enhance their advisory practice and deliver greater value to clients. Advisors who attend may qualify to receive CFP® continuing education credit for each webinar. This complimentary series is broadcast exclusively for financial advisors and brought to you by Meeder.

Strategic Partnership with Ben Olsen

Meeder has partnered with Ben Olsen, CEO and Founder of Beemo Automation, to create and launch this AI-focused business development program. This program includes a virtual and on-demand continuing education series designed to advance advisors' business development performance and productivity.

Ben Olsen is a former financial advisor turned AI engineer and consultant. He started his career in wealth management at both an independent RIA and Merrill Lynch before pivoting into tech. Ben earned a master's degree in Applied Data Science and now leads Beemo Automation, where he helps financial advisory firms design and implement custom AI-driven automations to streamline operations and accelerate growth.

About Meeder Advisory Services

Meeder Advisory Services offers separately managed account, strategist and portfolio management services to third-party financial institutions, financial advisors and their clients. Meeder Advisory Services is an affiliate of Meeder Investment Management, which was founded in 1974 as an Ohio-based investment firm dedicated to helping clients improve financial outcomes through disciplined investment strategies and a client-centric approach. The firm provides investment solutions and services to financial professionals, institutions, and individual investors across the country. Overseeing over $150 billion in assets under advisement, Meeder remains committed to delivering with integrity, excellence, and purpose.

Assets under advisement consist of $63.82 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Investment Management's registered investment adviser affiliates provide continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in their Form ADV and non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions as of December 31, 2024.

Meeder Advisory Services or Meeder Investment Management are not affiliated with the third-party provider of the materials.

Distributed by Meeder Distribution Services, Inc., Member FINRA

0340-MDS-7/8/25-49405

For more information, please visit or contact Meeder Investment Management at [email protected] .

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management