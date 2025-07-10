Food And Beverage Rebounds In June With 56 New Industrial Planned Projects Igniting Growth After Decline
Image caption: Food and Beverage Rebounds in June with 56 New Industrial Planned Projects Igniting Growth After Decline.
The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news .
Food and Beverage Project Type
-
Processing Facilities – 44 New Projects
Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 15 New Projects
Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity
-
New Construction – 23 New Projects
Expansion – 15 New Projects
Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 21 New Projects
Plant Closing – 5 New Projects
Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)
Washington – 7
New York – 6
California – 5
Indiana – 4
Iowa – 3
Maine – 3
Minnesota – 3
Ohio – 3
Tennessee – 3
Virginia – 3
Largest Planned Project
During the month of June, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
The largest project is owned by Tuls Dairies, who is investing $186 million for the construction of a 240,000 sf processing facility in SEWARD, NE. Completion is slated for 2027.
Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects
IOWA:
Meat processing company is planning to invest $135 million for the construction of a processing facility in PERRY, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.
NEW YORK:
Foodservice distributor is planning to invest $41 million for the construction of a warehouse and processing facility at 3196 Route 426 in MINA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025. They will relocate operations upon completion in early 2027.
TENNESSEE:
Agricultural co-operative is planning to invest $33 million for the construction of 3 warehouse and office facilities totaling 488,000 sf on Waldron Rd. in LA VERGNE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
WISCONSIN:
Cheese mfr. is planning for the construction of a 384,000 sf processing facility on State Hwy 57 in PLYMOUTH, WI. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026. They will relocate their operations upon completion in 2027.
NEW HAMPSHIRE:
Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 337,000 sf processing facility at 80 Northwest Blvd. in NASHUA, NH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
TENNESSEE:
Specialty food product mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired processing facility in DYERSBURG, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2026.
NEW YORK:
Dairy company is planning to invest $26 million for a 7,700 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in BATAVIA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
INDIANA:
Nutritional supplement mfr. is planning for the construction of a 258,000 sf processing facility at 429 Fintail Dr. in INDIANAPOLIS, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
CALIFORNIA:
Beverage mfr. is planning to invest $11 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their production facility in JURUPA VALLEY, CA. They have recently received approval for the project.
OHIO:
Brewery is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 200,000 sf production facility at 26025 First St. in WESTLAKE, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their operations upon completion.
Learn more:
