Tokyo Real Estate Set For $75 Million Blockchain Shake‐Up

GATES Inc. is deploying blockchain technology to enable foreign investors to buy stakes in a portfolio of income-generating properties worth US $75 million in central Tokyo through the Oasys network. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernise how overseas buyers participate in Japan's real estate market.

The pilot scheme will issue digital tokens representing fractional ownership in a basket of premium commercial and residential assets, held via an overseas special-purpose vehicle to ensure regulatory compliance. GATES CEO Yushi Sekino described the move as“building next‐generation investment infrastructure that allows global investors easy access to Japanese assets.”

GATES has signalled an ambitious scaling plan to encompass US $200 billion worth of real estate tokens-a fraction but strategic segment of Japan's entire US $20.5 trillion market. Such a leap reflects growing institutional interest in tokenisation of real‐world assets worldwide, with projections valuing the tokenised bond and equity space at US $18 trillion by 2033.

Blockchain advocates argue this model eliminates traditional intermediaries-brokers, legal firms, language translators-while lowering costs and administrative burdens. GATES will enable the platform to carry out token issuance, secondary trades and compliance checks on-chain. This allows small-scale global investors to transact in real time, without navigating Japanese legal complexities directly.

Oasys, a layer‐1 blockchain originally built with gaming in mind, has repositioned itself toward tokenising real‐world assets, including property and intellectual property rights. Ryo Matsubara, Oasys Representative Director, emphasised that“Japanese content, whether game IP or other cultural assets, commands high global value,” thus reinforcing their pivot to real‐world asset tokenisation.

The first phase focuses on Tokyo, but GATES plans roll‐out to other major international markets including the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. Future stages may target tokenised rights to Japanese media and entertainment franchises, unlocking new investment channels for cultural IP.

Global benchmarks suggest tokenised real estate is gaining speed: Dubai anticipates a US $16 billion market by 2033, while international banks and tech firms increasingly pilot similar schemes. CoinDesk highlighted that GATES is the first major Japanese real estate company to attempt a tokenisation project of this magnitude.

Yet challenges remain. Japanese regulatory frameworks governing securities-including digital asset classification-are still evolving. Local legal consultation remains essential, especially in structuring overseas vehicles to comply with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Additionally, investor appetite outside Asia and Europe will hinge on clarity in custody, asset valuation methods, and secondary‐market liquidity.

Independent analysts note that tokenisation promises more than simplified access; it may improve transparency, tracking and governance by embedding ownership and contract details onto an immutable ledger. Such benefits could, over time, boost asset yields and reduce fraud risk.

However, critics caution that regulatory and technological bottlenecks, combined with customary conservatism in Japanese real‐estate investment, could slow adoption. So many see the success of this pilot in Tokyo as crucial evidence for scaling up to the US $200 billion target.

With GATES pursuing a Nasdaq listing and reporting revenue of roughly US $145 million in 2024, the company has both resources and strategic backing to drive forward. If Tokyo's pilot succeeds, the combination of blockchain infrastructure and overseas special‐purpose vehicle structures could point the way for similar strategies across Asia and beyond.

While tokenisation of Japanese real estate may appear niche, the project could presage a broader redefinition of how global capital flows into property markets-promising greater access, efficiency and digital-native investment models.

