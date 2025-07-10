The Death Penalty Around The World In 90 Seconds
I'm a reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, Japanese-Swiss relations and assisted suicide. I'm also an editor in the Japanese department. I worked for a Japanese newspaper for 10 years, covering a wide range of topics including crime, politics, and sports. Since 2017, I have been writing for SWI swissinfo, focusing on social issues, particularly assisted suicide.
This content was published on Oct 10, 2024 Fewer and fewer countries are applying the death penalty but executions are on the rise. Switzerland wants to abolish capital punishment worldwide.Read more: Switzerland is not neutral on the death penalty
