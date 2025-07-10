Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Death Penalty Around The World In 90 Seconds

2025-07-10 02:13:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) While the global trend toward abolishing the death penalty continues, the number of executions worldwide rose in 2024. Switzerland, which has advocated for the universal abolition of the death penalty for decades, remains firm in its stance. This content was published on July 10, 2025 - 17:04 1 minute

