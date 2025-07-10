The Death Penalty Around The World In 90 Seconds





MENAFN - Swissinfo) While the global trend toward abolishing the death penalty continues, the number of executions worldwide rose in 2024. Switzerland, which has advocated for the universal abolition of the death penalty for decades, remains firm in its stance. This content was published on July 10, 2025 - 17:04 1 minute

I'm a reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, Japanese-Swiss relations and assisted suicide. I'm also an editor in the Japanese department. I worked for a Japanese newspaper for 10 years, covering a wide range of topics including crime, politics, and sports. Since 2017, I have been writing for SWI swissinfo, focusing on social issues, particularly assisted suicide.



More More Switzerland is not neutral on the death penalty

This content was published on Oct 10, 2024 Fewer and fewer countries are applying the death penalty but executions are on the rise. Switzerland wants to abolish capital punishment worldwide.

