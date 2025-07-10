'There Will Be No Retroactive Payment To Teachers' Says Panama President Mulino -
They finished the first quarter of the year, they took it for granted, and that can't happen again,” he reiterated. The president added that the decisions made are now final; the rest will depend on the“prudence and common sense” of the teachers' unions, which persist in maintaining a strike that has no relation to the education system. The Ministry of Education (Meduca) confirmed the opening of proceedings against some 500 teachers for abandoning their duties in accordance with the Organic Law on Education, allowing them to present their objections.
The teachers' unions have reiterated their willingness to return to the classrooms, but first, they are requesting the signing of a strike settlement agreement in which the authorities commit to establishing a plan to restore content, pay withheld wages, and eliminate the“unpaid leave” option. Various social actors have joined the authorities' call for teachers to return to schools so that the teaching-learning process of students, especially those in twelfth grade, is not further disrupted. Teachers have been on an indefinite strike since April 23 in opposition to the law reforming the Social Security Fund (CSS).
“The number of educators who were replaced remains unchanged, and there will be no retroactive pay,” Mulino stressed.
Mulino stated that teachers who replace striking teachers 'stay'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment