Moody's Confirmation Of The Investment Grade Is A Clear Sign Of International Confidence In Panama's Economic Potential -
“Moody's confirmation of the investment grade is a clear sign of international confidence in Panama's economic potential and in the government's commitment to responsible management of public finances,” said Minister of Economy and Finance Felipe Chapman. The head of the MEF emphasized that they will continue to promote reforms that strengthen fiscal credibility, improve budget transparency, and guarantee a sustainable debt trajectory. Moody's also highlights that GDP growth in the first quarter of 2025 was 5.2%, with a notable recovery of the Panama Canal, whose monthly revenues averaged $340 million through May, exceeding the 2024 average. “The National Government reiterates its commitment to a prudent fiscal policy, efficient public spending, and attracting investments that drive economic growth and social equity,” the statement said. The report emphasizes that, despite the deterioration of some fiscal indicators in 2024, the government has shown a willingness to address structural challenges.
