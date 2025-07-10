Ainewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Named Finalist In UN WFP Innovation Program For AI-Powered Landmine Detection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) ,an emerging leader in AI-powered security and threat detection, announced its subsidiary Safe Pro AI has been selected as a finalist in the United Nations World Food Programme's Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator Innovation Weeks. Out of 579 global submissions, Safe Pro AI's project-focused on using AI to detect landmines in Ukrainian agricultural fields-was one of eight chosen and the only U.S.-based AI solution selected. Finalists will compete for up to $150,000 in funding and a spot in a 12-month accelerator cohort. Safe Pro's SPOTD platform leverages drone imagery and proprietary AI to identify over 150 types of threats, with over 1.66 million images analyzed across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine. This recognition underscores Safe Pro's role in advancing humanitarian demining and global food security through scalable, real-time AI solutions.

To view the full press release, visit

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#682d0c011c071a282921260d1f1b3f011a0d460b0705" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,