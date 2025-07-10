Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI): Building The Infrastructure Behind The Intelligence



BluSky AI is developing scalable, modular data centers purpose-built to support the explosive growth in AI and ML workloads

Its“SkyMod” AI Factories use NVIDIA GPUs and attempt to use existing energy sources to deliver compute power where and when it's needed With 90% of enterprises investing in AI but data center bottlenecks looming, BluSky AI provides the essential infrastructure to fuel the revolution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

As generative AI sweeps across industries, from healthcare to marketing to national defense, one major problem threatens to stall progress: infrastructure. The computer power required to support artificial intelligence is exponentially higher than traditional internet or cloud operations, and legacy data centers simply can't keep up. According to Goldman Sachs , the U.S. will need to substantially upgrade their current number of data centers just to support known AI use cases.

That's where BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) enters the equation with a nimble, modular solution designed to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BSAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN