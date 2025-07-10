Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI): Building The Infrastructure Behind The Intelligence
BluSky AI is developing scalable, modular data centers purpose-built to support the explosive growth in AI and ML workloads
Its“SkyMod” AI Factories use NVIDIA GPUs and attempt to use existing energy sources to deliver compute power where and when it's needed
With 90% of enterprises investing in AI but data center bottlenecks looming, BluSky AI provides the essential infrastructure to fuel the revolution
As generative AI sweeps across industries, from healthcare to marketing to national defense, one major problem threatens to stall progress: infrastructure. The computer power required to support artificial intelligence is exponentially higher than traditional internet or cloud operations, and legacy data centers simply can't keep up. According to Goldman Sachs , the U.S. will need to substantially upgrade their current number of data centers just to support known AI use cases.
That's where BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) enters the equation with a nimble, modular solution designed to...
