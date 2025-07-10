The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott C. Fanatico As A Pinnacle Professional Member
A graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance, Mr. Fanatico combines his education with real-world experience. After completing his degree in 1988, he served as a captain in the United States Army until 1993, where he enhanced his financial skills with advanced coursework in finance, payroll, and accounting at Fort Benjamin Harrison. Certified with Series 65, Series 24, Series 63, and Series 7 licenses, Mr. Fanatico is equipped with the knowledge and qualifications necessary to address diverse financial needs.
Mr. Fanatico is known for his client-centered philosophy, which emphasizes financial education as the foundation of effective planning. By helping clients fully understand their financial options, he empowers them to make informed decisions that align with their goals. His approach has transformed The Financial Services Center into a high-profit venture, recognized for its ethical practices and strong team dynamic. Under Mr. Fanatico's leadership, the firm has built a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in the local community.
Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Fanatico is deeply dedicated to his family. He shares a strong bond with his wife, Tricia, and their children, Erin, Makenzie, and Sam, as well as their grandchildren, Bridgette, Nichola, and Amelia Joy. He honors the memory of his late daughter, Cailey, as a cherished part of his family legacy. His hobbies include spending time with his grandchildren, who bring joy and balance to his life.
Guided by mentors including Father Nicholas, Jim Langster, and Jim Kopenhaffer, Mr. Fanatico continues to uphold a philosophy centered on ethical financial guidance and lifelong learning. Looking forward, he remains committed to supporting his clients in achieving financial independence and creating lasting legacies.
