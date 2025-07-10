Keybank Teammates Volunteer At Spanish American Committee On Neighbors Make The Difference Day
Watch a video of KeyBank's Neighbors Make The Difference Day efforts at the Spanish American Committee here:
Every year, thousands of KeyBank teammates in its hometown of Cleveland and across the country contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations to give back to their local communities. In 2025, Neighbors Make The Difference Day coincided with KeyBank's year-long Bicentennial which celebrates the bank's two centuries of service and enduring commitment to clients, teammates, and communities.
Neighbors Make The Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects. By 1993, KeyBank extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day of employee volunteerism. Now, Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America.
