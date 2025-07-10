'Hamba' Exhibition For Pakistani Mangoes Kicks Off At Souq Waqif

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second Hamba exhibition for Pakistani mangoes and their products started today at Souq Waqif.

The event was inaugurated by the Representative of the Private Engineering Office, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Naama, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Qatar, HE Muhammad Amir, along with a number of Their Excellencies, ambassadors, and representatives of the media.

Organized by the Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office, in cooperation with the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha, the exhibition is being held from July 10 to 19, 2025, at the Eastern Square in Souq Waqif.

Running for ten days, the exhibition offers visitors a unique experience that brings together fresh flavors and authentic products imported directly from Pakistan.

The exhibition is open daily from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and extends to 10:00 PM on official holidays, allowing the largest possible number of visitors to enjoy fresh varieties imported daily from Pakistan.

This second edition follows the remarkable success of the inaugural exhibition last year in terms of attendance and engagement.

This year, more than 60 local Qatari companies are participating, in addition to over 10 Pakistani companies specialized in mango trade and export, which have supplied fresh varieties shipped by air specifically for the exhibition.

The event also features more than 25 restaurants and outlets from the food and hospitality sector, presenting innovative dishes and a wide range of mango-based products.

The exhibition provides an environment specifically designed to preserve the quality of the mangoes, with the venue equipped with appropriate cooling systems to ensure the best possible experience for visitors.

The event aims to strengthen trade exchange, encourage positive competition between local and Pakistani companies, and offer diverse price points and rich choices for local consumers.

The organizing committee invited the public to visit the exhibition early to secure the finest fresh Pakistani mangoes and to enjoy a unique tasting experience that reflects the richness and authenticity of Pakistani cuisine.