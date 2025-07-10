Fourteenth Meeting Of The Law Enforcement Coordination Group Focused On Countering Hizballah's Terrorist And Illicit Activities

The United States Department of State, United States Department of Justice, and Europol convened the fourteenth meeting of the Law Enforcement Coordination Group (LECG) on countering Hizballah’s terrorist and illicit activities on July 9-10. Law enforcement, prosecutors, and financial practitioners from approximately 30 governments from across the Middle East, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America participated in this session.



The LECG took stock of Hizballah’s global terrorist and lethal plotting capabilities, in light of the significant blows the organization has taken over the past year. LECG participants assessed that Hizballah remains a dangerous organization, determined to maintain its overseas footprint, with the ability to strike with little to no warning against targets around the world. LECG members also discussed Hizballah’s shaky financial state and agreed that Hizballah may seek to increase its fundraising and procurement activities in the Western Hemisphere, Africa, and other locales. Participants highlighted recent actions that governments have taken to counter Hizballah’s financial mechanisms and criminal schemes, as well as its international terrorist operations.



Officials from the U.S. Department of Treasury and National Counterterrorism Center also participated in this meeting. The LECG was established by the United States and Europol in 2014 as a global forum to improve international coordination with governments from around the world to counter Hizballah’s terrorist and other illicit activities.