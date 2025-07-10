Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
18 Afghan Die During Hajj Pilgrimage: Mohra

18 Afghan Die During Hajj Pilgrimage: Mohra


2025-07-10 02:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Eighteen Afghan pilgrims died during this year's Hajj ritual in Saudi Arabia, says the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA).

Around 30,000 Afghan pilgrims performed this year's Hajj pilgrimage, with their transportation facilitated by Ariana Afghan and Kam Air airlines. The post-haj flight operation was completed on Thursday.

Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib chaired a meeting here to review the operations, noting all Afghan pilgrims had returned home.

The last flight bringing back 189 pilgrims returned to the country with the assistance of Ariana Afghan Airlines, Saqib added.

He said 18 deaths occurred in various incidents in Makkah and Madinah, including traffic accidents and different illnesses.

hz/ma

MENAFN10072025000174011037ID1109785722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search