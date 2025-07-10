18 Afghan Die During Hajj Pilgrimage: Mohra
KABUL (Pajhwok): Eighteen Afghan pilgrims died during this year's Hajj ritual in Saudi Arabia, says the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA).
Around 30,000 Afghan pilgrims performed this year's Hajj pilgrimage, with their transportation facilitated by Ariana Afghan and Kam Air airlines. The post-haj flight operation was completed on Thursday.
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib chaired a meeting here to review the operations, noting all Afghan pilgrims had returned home.
The last flight bringing back 189 pilgrims returned to the country with the assistance of Ariana Afghan Airlines, Saqib added.
He said 18 deaths occurred in various incidents in Makkah and Madinah, including traffic accidents and different illnesses.
hz/ma
