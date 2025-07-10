Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moph Forms Committee To Monitor Doctors, Health Workers

2025-07-10 02:00:16
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has appointed a committee to regulate the activities of foreign and domestic doctors and health workers in private health centers.

According to a statement from the ministry, the committee is chaired by Dr. Faqir Mohammad Ziar, the Director General of the Medical Council of the MoPH.

The committee is responsible for verifying the educational documents and residency permits of foreign workers and will take legal action in cases of violations.

Without providing further details, the ministry said that during the monitoring process, the activities of some foreign doctors and health workers without official licenses in several health centers in Kabul were halted until they obtain licenses from the relevant authorities.

The ministry added that this monitoring process will soon be implemented in other provinces as well, and the committee will also assess the activities of domestic doctors.

