In Contact With Iran To Resolve Refugee's Issue: Hanafi
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Prime Minister of Administrative Affairs on Thursday said over half a million Afghan refugees returned from Iran during the past month of June.
Addressing a press conference here, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, who also heads high commission for addressing migrants issues, said 35 residential settlements in 25 provinces across the country have been surveyed and designed for returning migrants.
He added currently up to 30,000 Afghan migrants were being forcibly deported from Iran to Afghanistan daily through Islam Qala in Herat, and up to 10,000 through the Abrasam crossing in Nimroz.
While discussing the improvement of services for Afghan migrants, he noted that the situation of returnees from Iran is under control and that they are being provided with regular services in various areas.
However, he stated:“My request to all our compatriots is that everyone should help the returning migrants to the extent of their ability.”
He added that so far, the survey, design, topography, and zoning of 35 residential settlements for migrants in 25 provinces have been completed by the Permanent Settlement Committee under the leadership of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.
He also addressed Iranian officials, urging them to uphold the rights of Afghan migrants and to avoid mistreatment of them in camps.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate is in contact with Iranian officials through diplomatic channels to resolve the issues faced by Afghan migrants in Iran.
