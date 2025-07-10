Phil Liberatore, CPA And IRS Expert, Says IRS Scams Are Evolving: Here's How To Spot The Newest Tricks

Tax expert Phil Liberatore warns that the IRS doesn't text and urges taxpayers to watch for scam attempts by phone, mail, and online.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As tax scammers become increasingly sophisticated, often utilizing artificial intelligence to mimic IRS communications, renowned IRS expert and CPA Phil Liberatore is urging taxpayers to remain vigilant. Tax scams do not occur only during tax season; a new wave of high-tech scams targeting Americans means taxpayers are at risk of schemes and scams throughout the year. Liberatore is breaking down what's fake, what's fraudulent, and how to stay safe.

“The IRS won't text you,” says Liberatore.“If you get a message asking for payment, personal details, or a link to click, it's almost always a scam. These criminals are getting bolder and smarter, and now they're using AI to impersonate the IRS in ways that look very real.”

From deepfake voicemails to hyper-realistic email phishing campaigns, cybercriminals are capitalizing on fear and confusion to trick taxpayers into sharing sensitive information or making bogus payments. According to ConsumerAffairs , a recent study by online security firm McAfee revealed that one in four Americans has fallen victim to an online tax scam, emphasizing the urgent need for taxpayers to recognize the warning signs and take steps to safeguard their personal and financial information.

Liberatore, who has spent over three decades helping individuals and businesses navigate the IRS, says education is the first and best line of defense.

Liberatore's Quick Tips to Spot and Avoid IRS Scams:

1. The IRS does not text, DM, or call demanding immediate payment. Any such contact should be treated as suspicious.

2. Official IRS letters are mailed. Real notices are sent through the U.S. Postal Service, not via email or social media.

3. Never click on unknown links claiming to be from the IRS. Always visit IRS directly.

4. Watch for threats or urgency. Scammers often employ fear tactics, such as threats of arrest or property seizure, to intimidate their victims.

5. Use secure filing methods. Always file through verified tax professionals or trusted software.

As AI-generated fraud becomes more prevalent, Liberatore is encouraging taxpayers to take proactive steps, including setting up IRS accounts to monitor for suspicious activity and reporting scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).

“Scammers thrive on uncertainty and confusion,” Liberatore explains.“When taxpayers aren't aware of how these schemes are evolving, they become easy targets for fraudsters who exploit fear and urgency to trick them into giving up personal information or money. Knowledge is power. And with the right information, taxpayers can protect themselves from falling victim to these costly and damaging scams.”

About Phil Liberatore:

Phil Liberatore, CPA, brings over 35 years of in-depth experience in IRS management and tax resolution. Throughout his career, he has successfully guided thousands of clients through a wide range of IRS issues, leveraging his expert negotiation skills to achieve favorable outcomes. Known for his strong credibility and professional respect within the IRS, Liberatore is well-equipped to handle both complex and routine tax challenges with confidence and precision.

Website:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.