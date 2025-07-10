Assam Cabinet Approves Gaja Mitra Scheme To Tackle Human-Elephant Conflict
To mitigate rising human-elephant conflicts, the government will implement the Gaja Mitra Scheme in eight high-risk districts: Goalpara, Udalguri, Nagaon, Baksa, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Biswanath. Community-based rapid response teams, comprising eight local members each, will be formed in 80 conflict-prone villages.
These teams will operate during peak conflict months, coinciding with paddy cultivation, to ensure safe elephant passage and protect livelihoods.
A senior government official said that village heads will get their monthly remuneration rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 14,000 starting October 1, 2025, reflecting their expanded responsibilities.
Meanwhile, Satras in Assam will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 as a mark of respect for preserving cultural traditions.
Anganwadi workers and helpers will get an additional Rs 1,500 and Rs 750, respectively, raising their monthly earnings to Rs 8,000 and Rs 4,000.
A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandates private hospitals to release deceased patients' bodies within two hours of death certification, with penalties for delays. A 24x7 helpline (104) will address coercion complaints.
Additionally, Class X students appearing for the 2026 HSLC exams will receive Rs 300 monthly under the Prerona Aasoni scheme via direct benefit transfer (DBT).
A senior official said that indigenous bell metal manufacturers will receive SGST reimbursement under a new scheme.
Meanwhile, Rabindranath Tagore University will be rechristened Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. These measures underscore the government's focus on ecological balance, social welfare, and administrative efficiency.
