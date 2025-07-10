Echo Global Logistics Wins Inbound Logistics' #1 3PL For Ninth Year In A Row
"Simplifying transportation is what Echo does best," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our advanced solutions, coupled with our devoted employees, continue to set the industry standard. Thank you to the shippers and carriers that dedicate their time and expertise to keeping the supply chain moving for supporting and honoring us with this recognition."
Echo offers a variety of leading transportation services, from multimodal freight brokerage and managed transportation to temperature-controlled, food-grade shipping, warehousing, and warehouse services. These solutions are supported by Echo Connect, which serves as the core of Echo's innovative freight broker technology, supporting our shipper, carrier, and managed transportation solutions. Built on our advanced architecture, Echo's online platforms EchoShip and EchoDrive, along with EchoAccelerator, our robust Transportation Management System, streamline processes for both shippers and carriers, bringing better service, visibility, and cost savings to the supply chain. Learn more about Echo's transportation technology: Innovative Supply Chain Technology | Echo Global Logistics .
"In today's dynamic and complex supply chain landscape, businesses seek 3PL partners that can deliver exceptional results amidst unforeseen challenges and disruptions," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "Echo has proven its ability to excel in this area again and again. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor this outstanding performance by recognizing Echo as the #1 3PL for the ninth-year year a row based on voting from our dedicated readers at Inbound Logistics."
Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize 3PLs which provide top-of-the-line services, demonstrated through the trust earned from their clients and carriers. Each year, thousands of Inbound Logistics readers participate in the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 15 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled and food-grade shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .
