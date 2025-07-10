Shift Into Style: COOFANDY's TV Fashion Debut On New York Living For Prime Day With Bell's Picks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, United States, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a fresh and engaging twist on traditional fashion segments, COOFANDY made a vibrant appearance on New York Living just ahead of its summer Prime Day campaign. The brand brought its menswear to life through a lively in-studio“fashion show,” featuring the PIX 11 crew modeling key looks. This creative showcase not only celebrated COOFANDY's 10th anniversary but also gave viewers a vivid introduction to its renewed brand philosophy,“Dress the Journey”-a call to style that reflects confidence, comfort, and everyday versatility.















As part of its collaboration with JGR, COOFANDY spotlighted several standout pieces from the exclusive“Bell's Picks” collection during its New York Living feature. Selected by Bell himself, these looks reflect the performance, practicality, and style that define COOFANDY's design ethos.





Elevating Everyday Menswear

The fashion picks ranged from stylish polos to golf-ready ensembles and weekend tracksuits. Each look spoke to the brand's core philosophy: menswear that transitions seamlessly from one part of life's journey to another-be it work, training, travel, or downtime.







1. COOFANDY Men's Polo Shirt – Golf Quick Dry Performance Short Sleeve

This high-performance polo shirt is crafted from a lightweight blend of polyester and spandex, offering quick-dry, moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable in heat and motion. Designed with a classic collar, subtle patterns or solid tones, and athletic tailoring, it combines sharp looks with all-day wearability.





Ideal for golf, tennis, or casual business settings, this polo transitions easily from the course to the clubhouse-or even the office. Whether you're out on the green or headed to lunch, it brings a polished, breathable upgrade to warm-weather dressing.





2. COOFANDY Men's Golf Dress Shorts – Lightweight 7" Casual Summer Shorts

These 7-inch inseam golf shorts feature a 4-way stretch, breathable fabric that provides ease of movement and comfort throughout the day. Finished with a zipper-button closure and belt loops, they maintain a structured fit without sacrificing flexibility.





Perfect for golf, hiking, travel, or any summer outing, these shorts offer both functionality and style. Deep side and back pockets provide practical storage, making them a go-to option for active men who value both performance and convenience.





3. COOFANDY Men's Gym Workout Athletic Shorts – Quick Dry Lightweight with Zipper Pockets





Built from lightweight, elastic fabric, these 9-inch athletic shorts are designed for durability and breathability. Moisture-wicking and quick-drying, they keep up with your pace while providing comfort through every movement. Zippered pockets and a drawstring waistband add secure utility and a customizable fit.





These shorts are essential for gym sessions, runs, basketball games, or everyday errands. With their clean silhouette and functional design, they're tailored for the man who wants dependable performance gear that also works in off-duty moments.





Prime Day Spotlight: Your Moment to Shop COOFANDY

Timed perfectly with the buzz around Amazon Prime Day, COOFANDY's New York Living feature wasn't just a style showcase-it was a preview of the exclusive deals dropping July 8–11. With discounts of up to 30% off, it's the ideal opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with some of the brand's most versatile and best-selling looks.





From performance polos to off-duty athletic sets and summer-ready shorts, the featured pieces strike the perfect balance of function and polish-just in time for mid-season style upgrades. Whether you're shopping for everyday staples or standout summer outfits, this Prime Day event brings COOFANDY's signature quality and design within easy reach.





Shop all COOFANDY styles featured on PIX11's New York Living and score up to 30% off-only on Amazon , only during Prime Day. Don't miss your chance to dress the journey-for less.



For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront , or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT: Charlotte Liu pr(at)coofandy.com