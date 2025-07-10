National Awards Celebrate Driscoll Children's Heartfelt Communication With Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corpus Christi, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children's Hospital has earned national acclaim for its marketing and communications work, taking home over 80 awards across two of the most prestigious healthcare advertising competitions in the country.

The honors, presented by the 42nd Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and the 2025 Aster Awards , recognize Driscoll's commitment to clear, compassionate communication that helps families better navigate their child's healthcare journey. Driscoll's campaigns stood alongside the nation's top healthcare brands for excellence in storytelling, design, and patient education.

“Part of delivering excellent healthcare means communicating with excellence,” said Gerardo Muyshondt , Senior Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy.“We're proud that our work is helping families feel informed, supported, and seen. These awards are a testament to how creative and mission-driven our team has been in finding new ways to connect.”

Among the award-winning projects were several standout initiatives focused on empathy, clarity, and connection:



Oncology Mural – A vibrant, selfie-ready mural created to brighten the spirits of children undergoing cancer treatment. Designed to bring joy and playfulness into the hospital experience, the mural invites kids to see themselves in a world of color, imagination, and strength.

Driscoll Vehicle Fleet – A fleet of colorfully wrapped ambulances, security vehicles, and shuttles reimagined to make the hospital feel less intimidating for children. Special Video:“Colton's Fight – A New Heart, a New Life” – An emotional tribute to Colton Cates, a young heart patient whose story of survival showcases the expertise and compassion of Driscoll's Heart Center.

Additional awards highlighted Driscoll's creativity across multiple formats, including trade show exhibits, promotional collections, blog content, social media storytelling, e-newsletters, and magazine advertising.

View the full list of awards and winning projects here .

