Perchwell Announces Technology Leadership Hires To Accelerate Real Estate Modernization

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perchwell, the modern data and workflow platform for residential real estate, today announced the appointments of Adrian Facini as Vice President of Product and Joe Kondel as Vice President of Engineering. Both Facini & Kondel will report to Brendan Fairbanks, CEO of Perchwell.

Facini and Kondel join Perchwell as the Company continues to invest in talent, technology and partnerships to support growth and meet the evolving needs of the residential real estate industry through a smarter and more connected MLS platform. The hires will build on Perchwell's trajectory and modern MLS platform with advanced data tools, full mobile compatibility, integrated workflows, and collaboration features designed for agents, brokerages and MLSs alike.

"Adrian and Joe offer a rare combination of enterprise-grade platform expertise and customer-centric innovation," said Brendan Fairbanks, CEO of Perchwell. "They've seen firsthand how powerful platforms can transform capital markets, and they're now applying that same level of innovation to real estate. Their track record of building secure, high-scale systems in complex industries-and their focus on solving core workflow challenges-aligns perfectly with Perchwell's vision to modernize the infrastructure that powers residential real estate."

Adrian Facini joins Perchwell with deep expertise in scaling technology platforms. Facini joins Perchwell from Carta, where he most recently served as Head of Product for CartaX, the firm's SEC-registered broker-dealer platform. At Perchwell, Facini will lead product strategy and development across pivotal application workflows, next-generation platform infrastructure, and transformative data solutions. He will be responsible for the development of extensible systems at the core of the Company's MLS platform while deeply integrating native GenAI capabilities as the Company continues to grow.

Joe Kondel brings more than two decades of experience building secure, high-performance systems in regulated industries, joining Perchwell to lead the technical strategy behind a scalable, enterprise-grade MLS platform. Kondel joins Perchwell from IEX, where he led engineering teams responsible for scaling the exchange to over 3.5% of U.S. equities market share. At Perchwell, Kondel will focus on technical architecture strategy, cybersecurity, and accelerating product delivery.

As the real estate industry faces unprecedented changes driven by new regulations, ongoing litigation, and evolving agent expectations, Perchwell has emerged as the first major innovator in MLS software in decades. Built with modern architecture designed to navigate this shifting landscape, the company has earned backing from some of the nation's most innovative MLSs and is now expanding rapidly across the country.

Perchwell is the modern data and workflow platform transforming the critical infrastructure of residential real estate. The company's comprehensive suite of tools empowers MLSs, brokerages, and agents to make faster, more informed decisions and deliver superior client experiences. With robust data integration, intelligent market research tools, and seamless collaboration capabilities, Perchwell is building the future of how real estate professionals operate.

