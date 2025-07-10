SSCP-Owned Applebee's® Restaurants Raise $62,346 For Local Schools In California, Texas, And Virginia

Applebee's Franchise Partner Continues Neighborhood Philanthropic Efforts

through its Annual 'Stuff the Bus' School Supply Drive and Fundraiser

DALLAS and ROANOKE, Va. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSCP Management, an Applebee's franchise partner that owns and operates 71 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in California, Texas, and Virginia, recently raised $62,346 for local elementary and middle schools through its 'Stuff the Bus' Neighborhood School Supply Drive and Fundraiser.

Throughout June, each participating restaurant adopted a neighborhood school as its recipient of their 'Stuff the Bus' Neighborhood School Supply Drive and Fundraiser. The philanthropic donations will benefit communities and local schools for the next school year and beyond. In addition to monetary contributions, participating SSCP-owned Applebee's locations collected school supplies from guests, team members and neighbors. The neighborhood-centric effort assists students as they head back to school in the fall with necessary school supplies.

"When SSCP-owned Applebee's says 'neighborhood,' we mean it," said Blake Roe, SSCP's Senior Director of Marketing. "We have always been a steward in all of our neighborhoods and our 'Stuff the Bus' initiative, through the collective efforts of our valued stakeholders, allows us to make a big difference where it truly matters – investing in our children's future with tools for their education now."

In 2024, SSCP was Applebee's recipient of its coveted Bill Palmer Heart of Applebee's award, named after the founder of the Applebee's brand. It recognizes a franchisee who has shown the most significant commitment to a specific cause or organization over the past year. SSCP was recognized for its outstanding work with local schools through the respective Stuff the Bus programs in California, Texas, and Virginia. Since launching the campaign in 2022, SSCP Management has donated $170,701, along with an abundance of school supplies.

About SSCP

SSCP Management is a family-owned and operated, award-winning restaurant leader. The company was founded in Dallas, Texas, by owner and CEO Sunil Dharod, a renowned businessman and philanthropist. He now leads the company's future alongside his son, Chris Dharod, SSCP President, and his daughter, Puja Dharod, Vice President of Investments at SSCP, who are both determined to continue the legacy started and continued by their father. SSCP consistently strives to deliver the best experience for its guests through exceptional service. We are an award-winning restaurant leader with over 500 restaurants nationwide, operating under five category-leading concepts, including Cicis Pizza Buffet, Corner Bakery, Sonic Drive-In, Applebee's, and Roy's. SSCP strives to provide memorable guest experiences through superior service and outstanding food. Our Team Members are family, and we support them personally and professionally. We invest in the communities we serve by giving back to those in need and working with various charitable organizations to strengthen our neighborhoods. Through the Puja Foundation, we provide financial support to SSCP restaurant Team Members Who are affected by unforeseen, catastrophic life events. SSCP's real estate portfolio is diverse, comprising over 75 assets spanning 1,000 acres and 1,000,000 square feet. Our practice focuses on portfolio and individual purchases, multi-family investments, and retail properties. For more details, visit sscp or LinkedIn.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect, whether it's in a dining room or the comfort of a living room. Eatin' Good in the NeighborhoodTM is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food; they also build up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's and its franchise operations consisted of 1,594 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories, and 15 countries outside the United States as of March 30, 2025. This number does not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchen (a small kitchen with no storefront presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and six Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN ], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

TikTok: @applebees

X: @applebees

Facebook:

SOURCE SSCP Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED