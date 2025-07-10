Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Star Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Webcast


2025-07-10 12:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the“Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the“Bank”), expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on July 24, 2025.

The live webcast will be accessible from the“News & Events” section of the Company's website under“Events” at Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit

Investor Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
...

Media Contact:
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
...


