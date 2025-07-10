NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cloud adoption accelerates, so does the demand for secure storage and private access. In its 2025 review of cloud security solutions, Expert Consumers has recognized IPVanish as the top provider for secure cloud access .

This recognition highlights IPVanish's evolution from a VPN service into a broader digital privacy platform, integrating encrypted cloud storage with its core VPN. This shift addresses growing concerns over data breaches, remote work vulnerabilities, and the need for seamless, end-to-end protection.

Dual-Layer Protection: VPN + Encrypted Storage

IPVanish now offers users a combined solution for encrypted internet traffic and secure cloud backup. Partnering with Livedrive , the platform encrypts data both in transit and at rest, protecting sensitive files whether they're being uploaded or stored. Data is housed in UK-based, secure data centers , and the service adheres to a strict zero-log policy .

Cloud Features Built for Real Life

Designed with usability in mind, IPVanish's cloud solution includes:



Automatic file backup for selected folders



Unlimited file versioning for easy restoration



Real-time syncing to keep documents current



Web and mobile access from any device

End-to-end encryption for all data

These tools support a wide range of users-from individuals backing up personal files to remote teams sharing project data across time zones.

Unified Privacy Management

A single account manages both VPN and cloud services, streamlining user control. The platform supports unlimited device connections across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android-ideal for individuals, families, and small businesses alike.

Flexible Pricing

Every IPVanish plan includes VPN and cloud storage access:



Monthly Plan : $14.99/month



Yearly Plan : $4.49/month (billed annually) + eSIM gift

Two-Year Plan : $3.29/month (billed every 2 years)

Annual and two-year plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee .

Privacy Without Complexity

Today's users expect privacy tools that are powerful, simple, and integrated. IPVanish delivers on that expectation by combining secure cloud storage and VPN in one platform. As Expert Consumers notes, it's a reliable choice for anyone who values security without sacrificing convenience .

Visit ExpertConsumers for the full review.

About IPVanish: IPVanish is a leading provider of online privacy solutions, offering VPN and secure cloud storage in one integrated platform.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and insights related to consumer products and services.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers

