Canary Speech Achieves HITRUST E1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Canary Speech's commitment to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management

PROVO, Utah, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech , the leading AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, today announced its Canary Speech Technology and Services Platform residing at Azure Cloud Services (Azure) has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization's Canary Speech Technology and Services Platform residing at Azure Cloud Services (Azure) is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Henry O'Connell, CEO at Canary Speech. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST e1 Certification."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Canary Speech that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud Canary Speech for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

"Earning the HITRUST e1 Certification reinforces our strategic commitment to building a trusted, scalable technology foundation," said Jeremy McFadden, Chief Information Officer at Canary Speech. "As we expand our voice biomarker solutions across healthcare and life sciences, maintaining robust cybersecurity and compliance practices isn't just operationally necessary-it's essential to enabling long-term innovation, partnerships, and market leadership."

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented, real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes-including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia-often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary AmbientTM, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.

Canary Speech media contact:

Stacy Callahan

Astonish Media Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Canary Speech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED